A Rhode Island man was arrested Monday in Brewer for allegedly stealing a vehicle after being released from jail after a similar episode the day before.

A police sergeant on Monday stopped Charles Chambers of West Warwick, Rhode Island, for a traffic violation on State Street in Brewer, the Brewer Police Department said. He was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle that he picked up on his way out of the Penobscot County Jail.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chambers for his role in an incident involving a stolen vehicle and a high-speed chase Sunday, police said.

Chambers, 21, was charged with unauthorized use of property, a Class D crime, as well as violation of release conditions and operating without a license, both Class E crimes.

He was booked into the jail about 11 p.m. Monday.