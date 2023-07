A former teacher at York High School is suing the school department, alleging she was discriminated against for being gay.

Michele Figueira was a special education teacher at the high school from 2018 to 2021.

In the complaint filed Monday, she claims she was subjected to several degrading and humiliating remarks about her sexuality from her supervisor.

Figueira also said she was retaliated against when she brought these issues to school officials.

She’s requesting compensation for damages.