One of the only good things that can be said about ringworm is it is not actually a worm. It’s a common fungal disease caused by a mold-type parasite in the outer skin layer.

But that’s where the good news ends.

Ringworm is highly contagious and spreading in Maine right now. This summer’s hot humid conditions are the perfect conditions for it. Luckily, in most cases it is easily treated.

“We do tend to see more of it in the summer,” said Dr. Dora Mills, Chief Health Improvement Officer for MaineHealth. “And with the summer we have had with the heat and humidity, I would not be surprised if there is an uptick in tinea.”

Tinea is not tracked by any public or private health agency, so exact numbers of cases in Maine are not known.

The rash most often presents as a red, raised circle on the skin that looks a bit like a parasitic worm. It can be found anywhere on the body — but some areas go by other names. For instance, on the feet it’s called athlete’s foot. Whatever you call it and wherever you find it, it’s all caused by the tinea family of fungi, which live naturally on your skin, hair and nails.

Ringworm becomes a problem when its environment gets hot and damp, causing the fungi to grow uncontrollably, especially on those parts of your body that are prone to being moist and warm. That, of course, has been the weather recently in Maine.

You can also contract the infection anytime your skin comes into contact with a person or animal — pets and livestock get ringworm, too — who already has an active infection.

“It is contagious and you catch it from other people or pets, but you don’t need to do any contact tracing if you get it,” Mills said. “With proper treatment, it should clear up in two weeks, but if it does not you should contact your healthcare provider.”

Most ringworm infections can be treated with over-the-counter antifungal creams and efforts to eliminate moisture in the area. A conversation with a pharmacist will point you to the best antifungal cream to treat it.

But when tinea is on the scalp, an over the counter medication is not going to be enough, Mills said.

“That’s when it requires oral medications and you need to be seen by a health provider,” she said. “Sometimes you may need oral medications and a special shampoo.”

For the itching, there are topical treatments as well but never use anything containing steroids to treat tinea.

“A lot of anti-itch over the counter treatments do contain steroids,” Mill said. “Steroids will only make the fungus worse.”

Also take caution with what you use on young children when treating any itchiness.

“With children, you can use a Benadryl cream [for the itchiness],” she said. “But too much of it getting absorbed into the skin can make a child very drowsy.”

Since it’s a fungus and spores can spread easily, it’s also important to wash anything that comes into contact with infected skin – including towels, bedding and clothing.

But the most effective measure against ringworm is to avoid getting it altogether. To do that, you’ll want to keep vulnerable areas on the body clean and dry.

“With athletes’ feet, it’s tinea on the feet and we tend to see that in adolescents to tend to have sweaty feet,” Mills said. “Especially when they are wearing sneakers that they can’t keep dry and don’t have great ventilation.”

When possible, she suggested athletes or anyone who wears sneakers that regularly get wet, have an extra pair on hand so they can change into dry shoes. Foot powders in the shoes can also help Mills said.

Parents should make sure their children dry completely off when coming out of the water and opt for cotton underwear the rest of the time.

“Everyone should change their socks and underwear every day,” Mills said. “Moisture tends to collect in those areas and can create the environment more conducive for the fungus to grow.”

It’s also important to not share athletic gear like shoes, helmets or hats and always wear some sort of foot covering in public bathrooms and showers.

But despite the name, ringworm doesn’t have to be fearsome.

“It really has a terrible name,” said Mills. “I’ve never liked that name because it has such a ‘ick’ factor and it’s such a misnomer.”