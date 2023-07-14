BRUNSWICK, Maine — Just after sunset Thursday night, Brunswick Police and Fire Department responded to the walking bridge off of Mill Street for a report of a man stranded on an island in the Androscoggin River.

Police say the man became stuck after he had swam to an island holding onto a rope that connected the island to the shore, and the rope became dislodged once he reached the island. He was then unable to return to shore due to the swift current and high tide.

Members of Brunswick Fire Department launched their boat and were able to safely bring the man back to the mainland without injury.

The Brunswick Police and Fire Department reminds the public of the danger that comes with moving water, especially with the high volume of rainfall this year.