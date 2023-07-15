Four people were arrested in Veazie after a month-long investigation into drug trafficking concluded on Saturday.

A warrant was executed at 28 Hobson Avenue at around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, and investigators with the Veazie Police Department and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency recovered various amounts of prescription drugs, marijuana and fentanyl, along with mushrooms.

The total amount of drugs seized on Saturday was not immediately clear.

Arrested at the premises were Richard Curtis, 50; Christopher Mansell, 50; Angel Allen, 41; and George Purvis, 34. Curtis of Veazie was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violating probation. Mansell, also of Veazie, was accused of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and violating release conditions.

Allen of Bangor was accused of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, while Purvis, also of Bangor, faces two charges of unlawfully possessing scheduled drugs.

All four were transported to Penobscot County Jail. Details on bail or initial court hearings were not available on Saturday afternoon.

An investigation is ongoing.