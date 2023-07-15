One person has died after a crash on Friday during an annual Forest Rally Race in Township C, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The rally car failed to make a left turn onto South Arm Road, and the driver lost control and struck a tree on the passenger’s side. The passenger in the car, identified as 48-year-old Erin Kelly of Marshall, Virginia, died at the scene.

The crash occurred near Lower Richardson Lake and was during the annual Forest Rally Race.

As a result, the New England Forest Rally canceled the rest of the rally.

Helmets and restraining devices were worn during the crash, according to the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.