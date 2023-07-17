FORT KENT, Maine — Police are actively searching for a teen who was last seen at 8 p.m. Saturday at her home.

Abigail Desjardins is believed to be with her 18-year-old boyfriend and neither have a cellphone, Fort Kent police said Sunday night.

Police did not disclose Desjardins’ age in the press release, and Chief Michael DeLena was not immediately available to provide more detail Monday.

Fort Kent police described Desjardins as 5 feet tall, weighs 129 pounds and with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair. Desjardins was last seen wearing all black clothing, which includes leggings, a T-shirt, sweatshirt and sneakers.

Fort Kent Police did not identify Desjardins’ boyfriend, but said he may be driving one of three pickup trucks. They provided pictures of the first two, a dark Chevy and a dark GMC, and said he also may be driving a 2004 or 2005 green Chevy Silverado single cab short bed truck with large tires with a broken back window. The license plate numbers are unknown.