Two people survived a Saturday morning collision with a moose in Long Pond Township.

The car’s windshield was completely smashed after hitting the moose and several trees about 1:29 a.m., and the cow moose died on impact, according to the Jackman-Moose River Fire and Rescue Department.

Despite the damage, the two humans didn’t sustain any life-threatening injuries and walked down the road to a nearby home for assistance.

The driver and passenger were transported to C.A. Dean Hospital in Greenville, according to the Jackman-Moose River Fire and Rescue Department.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.