The coastal town of Blue Hill will soon have a beer garden joining its local dining scene.

Devil’s Half-Acre Beer Garden is slated to open at 14 Mill St. sometime this summer. The Select Board unanimously approved the business’ local liquor license.

A public hearing on the site plan for the location will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, in the Select Board Room at Town Hall at 18 Union St.

The beer garden will have eight beers on draft, as well as beer in bottles and cans, with an emphasis on Maine beers. Wine, seltzer and sodas also will be available along with cheese boards and hummus plates, according to a concept summary submitted with the application for site plan approval.

The seasonal business will be located in an existing barn that’s recently been renovated. There will be picnic tables outside overlooking Mill Brook as well.

Devil’s Half-Acre Beer Garden will join the property that houses Morningtide Garden, a small flower farm that caters to special events and weddings.

The business’s name is an homage to a former use of the site. It was once where local sawmill workers lived, according to the Devil’s Half-Acre website.

“During their off hours, the mill workers enjoyed all forms of celebration (and some say debauchery),” said the new business’ website.

Once opened, Devil’s Half-Acre Beer Garden is expected to operate from 2 to 9 p.m. Thursday to Tuesday. It will be closed on Mondays, according to minutes from the Select Board’s July 3 meeting.