Two men have been arrested following a Friday night shooting in Lamoine.

Dimitry Dubrovsky, 29, of Bar Harbor and 30-year-old Duncan Haass of Lamoine have been charged with attempted murder, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Police were called to a Stolt Road residence about 9:57 p.m. Friday after someone called 911 to report an altercation, gunshots and several people leaving the scene, Moss said Monday.

When police arrived, they couldn’t immediately find the suspects or a victim. After receiving a tip from a 911 caller, police located 37-year-old Spencer Trott, who was staying at the Stolt Road residence, walking down Bayside Road in Ellsworth, according to Moss.

He was taken to Northern Light Maine Coast Memorial Hospital before being taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, where he was in serious but stable condition from a gunshot wound.

Dubrovsky and Haass were arrested Saturday.

Dubrovsky and Haass were scheduled to appear in court at 1 p.m. Monday.