Maine cops engaged in a more than four-hour standoff with an armed suspect Tuesday.

The standoff ended with the suspect killing themselves, according to the Hallowell Police Department.

The standoff took place at 61 Water Street just after 12:30 p.m. and involved help from the Kennebec County Sheriff’s office, Capitol Police and Maine State Police.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect. No other injuries were reported.