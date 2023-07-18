Maine’s attorney general has filed a civil rights complaint against a New Hampshire man who allegedly threatened a Black man at the Oxford Casino in April.

Kenneth McInnis, 48, of New Ipswich had previously supervised the victim, a South Sudanese man, at Whole Foods in Portland, according to the attorney general’s office.

On April 4, the victim was at the Oxford Casino playing roulette when McInnis allegedly walked up behind him, used a racial slur and threatened him before walking away.

Maine’s Civil Rights Act prohibits the use or threat of violence against a person motivated by that person’s color or race.

McInnis could face up to 364 days in prison and a $2,000 fine.

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.