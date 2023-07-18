A man was killed Saturday morning in a camper fire in Mercer.

The fire started about 10:30 a.m. at a property on Bradley Lane, according to Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Firefighters from Norridgewock discovered the remains of a man inside what was left of the tow-behind camper, Moss said Monday night.

The man has been tentatively identified as 64-year-old Wayne Bouchard of Deerfield, New Hampshire. He owned the camper, and was staying at the property, which was owned by family.

Official identification is pending a DNA test.

The fire remains under investigation.