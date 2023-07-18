A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Monday in Brunswick for the long-awaited reopening of a food pantry.

The Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program’s pantry, which closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, will now offer a full-choice indoor shopping experience for people.

The pantry is stocked with meat, dairy products, fresh produce, bread, along with household toiletries and baby care items.

The reopening comes at a time when demand for those items has increased.

“The demand has increased, especially since March when SNAP benefits were reduced. The average family lost $190 a month in SNAP benefits,” food pantry executive director Karen Parker said. “One of the advantages of having an indoor pantry is people will be able to choose what they, hopefully will be less food waste.”

The food pantry will be open on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.