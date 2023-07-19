A Bangor man will spend more than two years in prison for stealing a gun from a Lincoln pawn shop.

U.S. District Court Judge Lance Walker on Tuesday handed down the sentence to 40-year-old Jonathan Birtz, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

Birtz went to Main Street Pawn, a federally licensed firearms dealer, in July 2021. He reached over the counter to take a .380-caliber pistol and hid it in a blanket he was carrying, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

He pleaded guilty to theft of a firearm in February of this year.

After serving his sentence, Bitz will serve another three years of supervised release.