

FORT KENT, Maine — Maine State Police have found missing Fort Kent teen Abigail Desjardins, according to the Fort Kent Police Department.

Prior to being found, Desjardins was last seen at her home on July 15 at 8 p.m. Fort Kent Police issued a statement on social media asking people with any information about her whereabouts to contact the station.

The release also said that she may be with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Angel Bubar in the Woodland or Washburn area.

Fort Kent Police Sgt. Cole Pelletier said state police eventually found Desjardins in Woodland on Tuesday night, July 18.

Police said Desjardins was in no danger.

He said the department received several tips, which ultimately led to police locating her.