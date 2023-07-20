A lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Bangor accuses two Maine police officers of violating the rights of a protester when they arrested him last year “at the behest of” Leonard Leo, a wealthy activist. Eli Durand-McDonnell, 24, is the plaintiff in the federal lawsuit filed against Lt. Kevin Edgecomb of the Mount Desert Police Department and Officer Nathan Formby of the Bar Harbor Police Department. Read the full lawsuit below.

More articles from the BDN