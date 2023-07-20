The Union Fair and Wild Blueberry Festival will be held in Union from July 26 through July 30.

This will mark the Union Fair’s 152nd year. The historical agricultural event was first held in 1869, according to the Union Fair website.

Events at the fair will include horse pulling, fireworks the night of July 26, food competitions, the Wild Blueberry Queen coronation on July 28 and the Demolition Derby.

Tickets are $10 for seniors on July 27 and for early bird tickets before noon July 26-28, while they are $20 for everything included. Veterans can get in for free on July 27.

The fair will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.