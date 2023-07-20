A shark was spotted off the coast of Biddeford on Thursday.

A lifeguard spotted the shark off of Middle Beach Thursday afternoon and ordered swimmers to exit the water, according to WMTW.

Nobody was hurt, and officials gave swimmers permission to reenter the water after the shark swam away, WMTW reported.

This sighting comes just over a week after fishermen caught a great white off of Cape Elizabeth on July 11.

Jules Walkup is a Report for America corps member. Additional support for this reporting is provided by BDN readers.