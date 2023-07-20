This 2014 file photo shows a great white shark spotted in Passamaquoddy Bay by a tour boat operating out of St. Andrews, New Brunswick. A shark was spotted Thursday off the coast of Biddeford, and swimmers were ordered to exit the water. Nobody was hurt. Credit: Nick Hawkins

A shark was spotted off the coast of Biddeford on Thursday.

A lifeguard spotted the shark off of Middle Beach Thursday afternoon and ordered swimmers to exit the water, according to WMTW.

Nobody was hurt, and officials gave swimmers permission to reenter the water after the shark swam away, WMTW reported.

This sighting comes just over a week after fishermen caught a great white off of Cape Elizabeth on July 11.

