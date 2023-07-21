A worker at Searsport’s GAC Chemical Corporation ammonium sulfate plant was injured Thursday after their hand was caught in machinery.

Searsport fire and EMS received the call to the facility, located on Kidder Point, at 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The worker was no longer entrapped when emergency services arrived at the scene, said Public Safety Director and Police Chief Brian Lunt, who was a paramedic responding to the call.

After being treated on scene, the worker was taken to Waldo County General Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening and was in stable condition upon arrival, Lunt said.

GAC Chemical did not immediately respond to requests for comment.