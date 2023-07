LEWISTON, Maine — A tractor-trailer overturned on exit 80 in Lewiston from the Maine Turnpike on Saturday morning.

The truck was hauling canned goods to the Walmart distribution center, according to Lewiston Police Department spokesperson Derrick St. Laurent. It rolled over while merging onto the Alfred Plourde Parkway.

The tractor-trailer was the only vehicle involved, and the driver sustained a very minor injury.

The tractor-trailer truck driver was a subcontractor for Walmart.