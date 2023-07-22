Ellsworth police officers rescued a peregrine falcon that had flown into a downtown shop Saturday and got stuck inside against the storefront window.

The Ellsworth Police Department received a call from a business saying a “big hawk” had flown into the store, according to a Facebook post by the department. Two officers rescued and released the bird, which was determined to be a peregrine falcon.

Photos posted by the police department show the falcon sitting on a box in the storefront window of Kiddo, a children’s store. A worker also posted a photo showing a pigeon in the store that she said the falcon chased inside.