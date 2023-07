A young fisherman who recently graduated from high school is missing after going out Friday morning to tend his lobster traps off Steuben in Pigeon Hill Bay, near Petit Manan Island.

Tylar Michaud, 18, was last heard from on Friday morning.

According to the Northern New England sector of the U.S. Coast Guard, searches are underway on beaches in the area, and with planes and boats in the bay. Several other agencies are assisting with the search, the Coast Guard said.