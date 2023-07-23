The U.S. Coast Guard has found the empty boat of a missing 18-year-old lobster fisherman.

Tylar Michaud of Steuben went out on his lobster boat Friday morning, but he has not been heard from since, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

He was heading out Friday morning to work on a line of traps near Petit Manan in Pigeon Hill Bay, east of Mount Desert Island.

His empty lobster boat, “Top Gun,” was found in Jonesport Saturday night.

The Coast Guard, along with other agencies, are using boats and planes in their search for Michaud.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tylar and his family hoping for a safe return,” Gouldsboro Fire and Rescue said in a social media post.

“Our prayers are with Tylar and his family,” Summer Memorial High School said in a Saturday night social media post