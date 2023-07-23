A Maine State Police detective fatally shot a 28-year-old Dresden man after he pointed a gun at a law enforcement official attempting to arrest him, according to police.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office had an arrest warrant for Frank Foss Jr. for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and bail violations associated with a prior class C domestic violence incident, according to Shannon Moss, spokesperson for the Maine State Police.

On Sunday, the sheriff’s office, with assistance from the Maine State Police tactical and crisis negotiation teams, was searching a wooded area surrounding a Chelsea residence for Foss when a tactical team member encountered Foss, who was armed with a handgun, Moss said. After Foss pointed the gun at a tactical team member, Maine State Police Detective Scott Duff shot and killed him, according to Moss.

Duff was placed on administrative leave and Maine’s attorney general office will investigate the shooting, which is standard practice when any officer uses deadly force.