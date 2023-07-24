BELFAST — On Thursday, July 27, long-time Summer Nights favorite Monday Night jazz (Mojo) returns to the Belfast Summer Nights stage. The extra large roundup of some of the region’s finest musicians will be strutting their stuff, playfully leading us through the eras of great American swing music. Don’t miss this chance to hear big band music from the forties to the present. Bring your dancing shoes!

Like all Belfast Summer Nights the show is from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Steamboat Landing Park, 34 Commercial Street. Concerts are free thanks to generous community and business support. The Belfast Summer Nights would like to thank this week’s concert sponsor, Whitecap Builders. We will pass the hat for free-will donations.



Bring a picnic and your dancing shoes. All are welcome. Dogs allowed in the upper listening area only (Front Street/Belfast Common Park ). For more information and weather updates visit Belfast Summer Nights on Facebook or Instagram or call 207-322-7123.