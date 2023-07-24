Crews will continue searching for 18-year-old Steuban lobsterman Tylar Michaud on Tuesday, marking five days since Michaud went missing.

Michaud was last seen Friday morning heading out in his boat, Top Gun, near Petit Manan Point. The teen’s lobster boat was recovered with evidence he may have been dragged overboard by equipment, officials said.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources will continue to utilize resources to search the water and surrounding area for Michaud Tuesday. Search efforts so far have included a dive team and search of the shoreline.

“We appreciate the tremendous support from industry, the community, and our sister agencies who have assisted with this search,” Maine Department of Marine Resources commissioner Patrick Keliher said in a press statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as we work to bring closure to this terrible situation.”