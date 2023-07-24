To reach a suicide prevention hotline, call the new 988 three-digit hotline or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org. Suicide prevention services can also be reached at 888-568-1112 or 800-273-TALK (8255).

A seven-hour standoff between law enforcement and an armed person in Brooklin has ended in death by suicide, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident started just before 8 a.m. Monday when police pulled over a vehicle on Flye Point Road, the sheriff’s office told the Ellsworth American.

“During the traffic stop, the operator displayed a firearm in a manner that caused concern to the deputy causing him to retreat to a secure area,” the sheriff’s department said.

When the driver got out of the vehicle, they were holding a handgun in a threatening way, which began a standoff with Deputy Rob Morang, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Maine State Police tactical team and crisis negotiators responded to assist the Hancock County deputies, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss. Five additional officers from the county sheriff’s office provided assistance on scene as well, according to the sheriff’s office.