This story will be updated.

The Maine State Police tactical team and crisis negotiators are assisting the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at an incident in Brooklin, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the nature of the incident was or exactly where in Brooklin it’s happening. The sheriff’s office would only say that deputies had responded to a scene in Brooklin Monday morning.

It is unclear if there are any injuries.