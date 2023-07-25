A Greenbush woman was killed early Monday morning in a crash in Milford.

The 49-year-old woman was driving home from work in a Toyota truck on Greenfield road about 12 a.m. when she may have suffered a “medical event,” left the road and crashed, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

A passerby reported the crash to police and stopped to provide CPR to the woman, but she succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the sheriff’s office said Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t released the woman’s name.

The Maine medical examiner’s office is working to determine a cause of death.

The crash remains under investigation, and no additional information was released.