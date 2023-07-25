The first of two major redevelopment projects planned in Lewiston broke ground on Monday in front of one of Lewiston’s iconic buildings.

The 150-year-old Wedgewood House on Pine Street is boarded up and surrounded by fencing. But it will soon be one of nine buildings housing 82 apartments thanks to support from a $30 million federal housing grant.

The Choice Neighborhoods program is focused on the so-called Tree Streets neighborhood, where some of the city’s poorest housing stock is located. Monday’s ceremony was to highlight one of the key initiatives of a plan to fix up neglected housing units and bring economic revitalization to the area.

Gov. Janet Mills, and U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King were on hand for the ceremony, and all heralded the project as the first step in a multi-year effort to revamp the area.

But Lewiston Mayor Carl Sheline said investment is already paying off.

“In fact, the ripple effect is already here,” he said. “The properties surrounding this development are being renovated and tenants and businesses are moving in before we’ve constructed a single building.”

Officials said 60 affordable units and 22 market rate units will be added to the state’s housing inventory. The total project cost is $50 million.

Resident Ashley Medina told the crowd gathered in the shadow of the historic home that she has struggled to find quality housing in the area. Medina said landlords have failed to maintain the housing stock, and hopes her neighbors get to see the benefit of the improved housing once it’s finished.

“I hope that people decide to stay in, invest in their communities that are already living here,” she said. “I’d like to see them stay and have access to houses, to jobs and things like that.”

This article appears through a media partnership with Maine Public.