Nearly three months after closing Sandy’s Saloon, owner Dana Saunders is reopening again — saying he’s tired of retirement and looking forward to seeing regulars.

He said the main reason why he closed was due to the loss of his cook. But retirement just didn’t suit him.

“It’s not my personality. I tried it, I hated it,” Saunders said.

Located at 47 Wardwell Road in Orland, it’s the only stand-alone bar in the small Hancock County town. The only other place to wet your whistle in Orland is inside the Alamoosook Lakeside Inn.

Saunders opened Sandy’s Saloon in July 2021 and intended to start the business and then sell. He listed it for sale in summer 2022 for $1 million, but no buyers emerged. Earlier this year he announced it was closing on May 6. But now it will reopen Aug. 4.

This time, things are a little different. It’s opening as a bar only, although Saunders said he will serve pizza, pretzels and chips. This is more in line with his original vision for the place.

“My vision when I first started was just to have a small hometown pub. I am kind of going back [to that vision]. Keeping it simpler,” Saunders said.

Sandy’s Saloon is still for sale as well. He’s now asking $779,000 and hopeful he will find the right buyer this time.

He hopes whoever buys the bar will open the kitchen again.

“This was more about the project than the business,” Saunders said. “People have told me this is a very tough business. It takes time, and it takes a little getting used to, [and they were right].”

Right now, he’s looking forward to people enjoying what he describes as a relaxed, fun atmosphere — a place for hanging out with friends.

“I grew a great customer base, and I am anxious to see everybody back here,” Saunders said.