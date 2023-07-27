OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — An Old Orchard Beach man was arrested Thursday morning after allegedly kidnapping a woman.

Damion Joyce, 51, is facing charges of kidnapping, theft and criminal restraint.

Police say a little after midnight, they got a call from a woman who said she was sleeping in her car when a man got in and started driving the car, and wouldn’t let her out.

The caller placed her phone on speaker so dispatchers could communicate with her and Joyce.

The man reportedly intended to create a police standoff, as well as considering crashing the vehicle.

Dispatchers were able to talk Joyce into stopping, and he was arrested by the Scarborough Police Department.

He is currently being held at Cumberland County Jail. Details on whether bail had been set were not available as of Thursday afternoon.