Jumping into a cold pool on a hot summer day just got a bit more enticing.

Starting July 31 and continuing through Aug. 5, all entrance fees will be waived at Dakin Pool in Bangor’s east side. Admission typically costs $1 for adults and $.50 for kids.

It’s the latest initiative from the Friends of Dakin Pool, which is in the middle of raising $160,000 for its Jump In! The Campaign to Support Dakin Pool fundraising campaign. The money will go toward capital improvements, including replacing the pool slide and repairing the pool house, as well as additional lifeguard funds, offering pool exercise programs and covering annual expenses.

“We want to create awareness for this east side neighborhood gem,” Mike Robinson, president of the Friends of Dakin Pool board of directors, said in a press release.

Temperatures in Bangor are currently forecast to be in the mid-70s next week.

The free admission period coincides with International Lifeguard Appreciation Day on July 31. Dakin Pool had to close for a portion of the summer last year due to a lifeguard shortage.

Friends of Dakin Pool has purchased 20 rain jackets for this summer’s lifeguards, and a board member delivers meals to the lifeguards on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

If free swimming isn’t enough, on Aug. 1 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. there will also be free ice cream at the pool in return for donations to the Jump In! campaign, courtesy of the Darling’s Ice Cream Truck for a Cause.

Pool mascot Dakin Duck will also be on hand for photos.