A new shop in downtown Bangor deals in an old-fashioned kind of trade — for buttons and zippers, needles and thread, all manner of fastener and fixative, and sewing patterns and fabrics sourced from an array of independent makers.

Bangor Haberdashery quietly opened in March on the third floor of 9 Central St., joining a growing lineup of artists, artisans and vintage shops in the downtown building.

Purveyor Michelle Picci has been offering notions, fabrics and supplies for sewing, dyeing, embroidery and cross-stitch since 2018 via an online store, and over the winter opened her brick and mortar shop downtown.

Picci, who relocated to Maine from her home state of Colorado in 2015, was inspired by a similar shop in Denver. Both Picci’s mother and grandmother were skilled sewers, and she learned the skill from them, and now makes and alters clothes for herself and her family.

“I think a place for people to develop these kinds of skills is something every community needs,” she said. “Sewing and using a needle and thread is one of the oldest skills humans have. And today, there’s really a thriving independent artisan scene for all this kind of stuff.”

Bangor Haberdashery, a shop selling sewing supplies, has opened in downtown Bangor. Credit: Emily Burnham / BDN

The term “haberdashery” has a few different meanings, depending on where you are in the world, but regardless, it’s a word that people likely associate with an era when everyone wore hats and cars and electricity were still new-fangled things. If they associate the word with anything, that is — it’s a somewhat archaic term. Up until the era of mass-produced clothing in the mid-20th century, however, such shops were found in every town and city, including in Bangor.

In England, a haberdasher deals in notions, like buttons, zippers, fasteners, ribbons, thread and other small things required for sewing and tailoring. In the U.S., the term is a bit broader, referring to a men’s clothing retailer selling suits, shirts and ties.

Bangor Haberdashery is more like the former, though Picci also offers fabrics and patterns, as well as kits for dyeing clothes, books on sewing and other items related to textile arts. Almost everything in the shop is sourced from small and independent makers, including a number of fine French and Japanese needles and buttons.

In the fall, Picci plans to begin sewing classes in her Central Street retail space, offering sessions on the basics of sewing, as well as more specialized skills. Eventually, she’d like to have sewing machines and table rentals available for people who want to sew, but may not have the space or money to invest in their own sewing set up.

Bangor Haberdashery is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, on the third floor of 9 Central St. in downtown Bangor.