FRYEBURG AND BROWNFIELD, Maine — Maine game wardens are warning canoeists and kayakers on the Saco River to use extreme caution due to debris obstructions.

Debris blocks passage between mile 17 and 18 on the Saco River. Paddlers are encouraged to take out at the Lovewell Pond access site before reaching this site or portage their boat and gear around the obstruction.

The obstruction has blocked the width of the river, which is approximately 50 yards in width. Wardens say that debris has led to the rescue of nearly 20 paddlers in the last 10 days.

The Maine Warden Service encourages all paddlers to always wear their life jackets when in a canoe, kayak and paddleboard, and to never paddle alone.