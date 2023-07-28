The 71-year-old driver of a tractor trailer hauling wood chips was hospitalized after crashing in Charleston on Friday morning.

Paul Jackson is thought to have experienced a medical event that caused him to lose control of the vehicle, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said. Witnesses say that the tractor trailer went off the Dover Road without slowing down at around 11:31 a.m.

Jackson was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.