A fleet of tiny food-delivering robots will invade the University of Maine campus in Orono this fall.

Kiwibot, a food and package delivery company, has a collaboration with Sodexo that has brought the robot-delivered meals to campuses across the country. Kiwibot will be the newest offering at the UMaine campus following its recent partnership with the food service giant.

The small, four-wheeled robots use artificial intelligence to drive and navigate streets and sidewalks without human intervention. They are programmed with GPS systems and 360-degree cameras, according to Fox 22.

“The Kiwibot team is mapping the whole campus and after the mapping is finished each robot will have destinations that they know they can travel for pick up and drop off spots,” Innovation Manager for UMaine Dining Santiago Rave told the Bangor-based television station.

Students, staff and faculty can use Kiwibot by downloading the EverydayApp, selecting the University of Maine, purchasing a subscription package and placing their delivery order.

The app allows users to track the robot’s every move as it delivers their food. Once the robot arrives at its destination, the user follows instructions in the tracker to open the robot’s lid and grab their food.

Kiwibot will only deliver on campus and are designed to deliver food prepared by dining staff during specific hours set by dining services, according to Fox 22.

Kiwibot offers four membership plans, ranging from as low as five deliveries for $9.99 a semester to an unlimited subscription for $89.99 a semester.

UMaine will not be the first school in the Pine Tree State with this service. Kiwibot also roams the campuses of Southern Maine Community College and University of Southern Maine.