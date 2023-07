LEWISTON, Maine — Two people are dead after a shooting in Lewiston Sunday.

Around 10:18 a.m. Lewiston Police responded to a reported shooting on Knox Street.

One person died at the scene, and a second person died at Central Maine Medical Center after being transported from the scene, police said.

Maine State Police are now investigating the two deaths.

Officials say this is believed to be an isolated incident, and say there is no threat to the public.