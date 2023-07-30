A man drowned Friday afternoon while swimming in Camden.

The 88-year-old man was swimming with his wife at their camp on Beaucaire Avenue on Megunticook Lake about 3:19 p.m. when he went under and didn’t resurface, according to the PenBay Pilot.

Neighbors attempted to rescue the man after hearing his wife’s calls for help, but the water was too deep for anyone to dive and bring him up, the Pilot reported.

A Maine State Police diver later recovered his body in about 10 to 15 feet of water.

The Maine medical examiner’s office in Augusta will determine an official cause of death.