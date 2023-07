One person was killed in an early Sunday morning crash in Dover-Foxcroft.

The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. on Dexter Road, near Gravel Pit Road, according to the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department.

One person was found dead at the scene, while a second person was taken to a local hospital, the department said Sunday.

Dover-Foxcroft police have not released the identities of the victims.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol was a factor.