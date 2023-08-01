FARMINGTON, Maine — A 26-year-old Winthrop man died in a head-on crash involving a tractor-trailer in Farmington early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Farmington Falls Road, according to the Farmington Police Department.

Noah Brochu was driving a Nissan Altima when he crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer head-on, officials said. He died at the scene of the crash.

The tractor-trailer driver was transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital, but has since been released.

Officials with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection responded to help contain approximately 100 gallons of spilled diesel fuel.

The tractor-trailer involved was carrying argon refrigerated liquid, officials said. None of the substance was spilled in the crash.

Speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but an investigation is underway.