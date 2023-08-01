A rollover crash in Baileyville resulted in a fatality and other injuries on Monday night.

The 2005 Jeep Liberty, driven by a 17-year-old from Baileyville, went off the road at around 10 p.m. on Monday evening, according to Maine Department of Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss. The driver lost control of the vehicle, and struck a large culvert before the Jeep came to rest on its roof in around three feet of water.

A 15-year-old, who had been one of six adolescent passengers in the vehicle, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash, according to Moss. The other passengers in the vehicle were transported to the Calais hospital with minor injuries.

While the crash remains under investigation, officials believe that speed and alcohol were factors.