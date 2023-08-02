A Connecticut man accused of killing two people in Auburn in 2022 pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday.

David Barnett, 34, killed 21-year-old Kelzie Caron of Auburn and 21-year-old Pierre Langlois of Connecticut.

Their bodies were found in an apartment on Fourth Street on June 19, 2022.

Barnett was arrested a few weeks after the murders in Rockville, Maryland.

Barnett pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional or knowing murder, according to the Maine attorney general’s office.

He was sentenced to life in prison.