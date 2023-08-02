A Georgia man was sentenced to 16 months in prison for a conspiracy that netted nearly $70,000 in fraudulent funds.

Mantavious Jones, 35, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy in Portland court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud on March 23, according to assistant U.S. attorney Sean Green.

The charge came after Jones and a number of other people stole checks from the mailboxes of southern Maine businesses in March 2022. The stolen checks were then used to create counterfeit checks, made payable to a number of homeless people who were recruited into the scheme, according to Green.

Jones and the others cashed nearly $70,000 in counterfeit checks in March 2022.

Jones will serve a 16-month prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.