A Georgia man was sentenced to 16 months in prison for a conspiracy that netted nearly $70,000 in fraudulent funds.

Mantavious Jones, 35, of Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy in Portland court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to a charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud on March 23, according to assistant U.S. attorney Sean Green.

The charge came after Jones and a number of other people stole checks from the mailboxes of southern Maine businesses in March 2022. The stolen checks were then used to create counterfeit checks, made payable to a number of homeless people who were recruited into the scheme, according to Green.

Jones and the others cashed nearly $70,000 in counterfeit checks in March 2022.

Jones will serve a 16-month prison sentence, followed by three years of supervised release.

 

Leela Stockley is an alumna of the University of Maine. She was raised in northern Maine, and loves her cat Wesley, her puppy Percy and staying active in the Maine outdoors.