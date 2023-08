A Saco woman died after being struck by a dump truck near Main Street in Saco on Wednesday.

Kimberly Lavin, 56, was struck by a dump truck at around 4:42 p.m., according to the Saco Police Department. Lavin died at the scene of the crash.

Rocky Irish, 59, of Biddeford, had been attempting to make a left turn from Main Street onto Water Street, before striking Lavin, according to officials. Lavin has been eastward on Water Street before being struck.

An investigation into the crash is underway.