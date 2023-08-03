AUBURN, Maine- A rock band summer camp in Auburn started off on a somber note.

For two weeks during summer, Camp of Rock is held by founder Brian Gagnon.

Gagnon has led the camp for nearly 20 years, teaching children how to sing, play guitar, drums and more.’

“We learn as many songs as we can in two weeks. At the end of it we put on a big show,” Gagnon said.

Practice is held outside of the Great Falls Performing Arts Academy, under a large tent rented from Lewiston-Auburn Tent and Awning Co.

Monday was the first day of camp.

On Gagnon’s way to practice, he noticed he kept getting phone calls.

“On the fifth call that I saw come in, it was from the tent guy.” Gagnon said.

That’s when Gagnon was told that someone had stolen the 20-by-40 foot tent.

The tent is 20 by 40 feet and worth $6,000. Credit: Courtesy of Jason LeBourdais

It was secured 3 feet deep into the ground by 16 stakes.

The tent is worth $6,000.

“It was just stunning to think that would happen. It’s not an easy thing to pull off,” Gagnon said.

Gagnon says he believes it happened sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning.

For now, practice will have to be held inside.

Gagnon says this isn’t ideal.

“We play all of our shows outside, so it allows us to set sound for for they’re gonna expect at their shows,” Gagnon said.

Gagnon and his students don’t have a clue why or how this happened.

“Nobody really knows and we’re not gonna know. It was there, it was set up Sunday night, and then Monday morning it was gone,” one of the band student leaders, Kahdiana, said.

“My mom drove by a couple times and I was like, ‘The tent isn’t out,’ and then I saw everybody and I got out, and I was like, ‘Why isn’t the tent here?'” band student Dagny said.

Gagnon isn’t sure who could have done this.

“Hopefully it’s nothing vindictive or malicious. That would just be insane to think about,” Gagnon said.

Gagnon says his students have been able to work through this bump in the road.

Gagnon asks anyone with information to contact the Auburn Police Department.