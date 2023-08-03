PORTLAND, Maine — ‘America’s Tall Ship’ is coming to Vacationland, and you’ll have the chance to check it out.

The 295-foot U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Eagle stands an astounding 150 feet tall and is set to dock in Portland on Friday. There are three masts, 23 sails, and five miles of rope on board.

The visit comes on the Coast Guard’s 233rd birthday.

The ship will be at the Ocean Gateway in Portland.

It was built in 1936 by the Germans and the U.S. captured it in World War II as a “war prize.”

The Eagle has served as a floating classroom for the U.S. Coast Guard Academy since 1946.

If you want to check out the 22,000 square foot sail area and all the rich history, visits start Friday at noon and conclude at 4 p.m.

Public tours are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with military and first responders getting to check it out an hour earlier.