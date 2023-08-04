Rides, livestock, food and more returned to Bass Park on Thursday for the first day of the Bangor State Fair.
The fair, which continues until Sunday, dates back until 1849 and features an agricultural component, daily live music, midway rides, a demolition derby, a tractor pull and an antique car show, among other attractions.
The rides include a Tilt O’ Whirl, Scrambler, Zipper, Merry Go Round, a Gondola Wheel and more.
The fair runs from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets cost $15, $12 and $8 Friday through Sunday, respectively. Unlimited ride wristbands cost $30 on Friday and Saturday, and $25 on Sunday.
