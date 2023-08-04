Rides, livestock, food and more returned to Bass Park on Thursday for the first day of the Bangor State Fair.

The fair, which continues until Sunday, dates back until 1849 and features an agricultural component, daily live music, midway rides, a demolition derby, a tractor pull and an antique car show, among other attractions.

The rides include a Tilt O’ Whirl, Scrambler, Zipper, Merry Go Round, a Gondola Wheel and more.

The fair runs from noon to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. General admission tickets cost $15, $12 and $8 Friday through Sunday, respectively. Unlimited ride wristbands cost $30 on Friday and Saturday, and $25 on Sunday.

Connor Daszkiewicz (left), 7, and his friend Parker Files, 7, both of Rome, zip down Smokey’s Super Slide on opening day of the Bangor State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. The fair will run through Sunday, Aug. 6. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Connor Daszkiewicz (left), 7, and his friend Parker Files, 7, both of Rome, zip down Smokey’s Super Slide on opening day of the Bangor State Fair Thursday, August 3, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Fairgoers walk along the midway on opening day of the Bangor State Fair on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Jordan Sherman (left), 20, and Kallie Anderson, 18, of Liberty, laugh as they whip around on the Scrambler at the Bangor State Fair on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Isabella Randall, 9, of Bangor, has her face painted by Mandy Hu, owner of HXY Handcrafts, on opening day of the Bangor State Fair Thursday, August 3, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Griffin Averill, 10, of L.A. Farm in Litchfield, holds the head of a sheep while being shown at the Bangor State Fair on Thursday, August 3, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Asa Mehuren (left), 9, and his sister Lena, 8, of Searsmont, give a helping hand and hold on to Katahdin sheep who were being shown in the Cross Insurance Center on opening day of the Bangor State Fair on Thursday, August 3, 2023. The Mehurens, of Faithful Venture Farm, also showed their own sheep at the fair on Thursday. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN

Workers finish setting up before the gates open on the first day of the Bangor State Fair Thursday, August 3, 2023. Credit: Linda Coan O'Kresik / BDN