An East Millinocket woman has been charged with animal cruelty after police say numerous dogs were found living in extremely poor conditions, and some were malnourished.

Police say they responded to a home on Main Street in East Millinocket on Wednesday following a disorderly complaint and found multiple dogs attacking each other in a small fenced-in area on the property.

One dog was killed in the fight, according to police.

Six dogs were turned over to the police by the owners and taken to a local animal shelter. Police then searched the home on Thursday to retrieve other animals from the residence.

In total, 23 animals were taken by police, including 21 dogs, a cat and a pig.

East Millinocket police charged 34-year-old Megan Mathis with animal cruelty. She had been staying at the house, police said, but was not the owner.