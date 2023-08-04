Twenty one dogs, one cat, and one pig were seized from a home on Main Street in East Millinocket and taken to area shelters. Credit: East Millinocket Police Department

An East Millinocket woman has been charged with animal cruelty after police say numerous dogs were found living in extremely poor conditions, and some were malnourished.

Police say they responded to a home on Main Street in East Millinocket on Wednesday following a disorderly complaint and found multiple dogs attacking each other in a small fenced-in area on the property.

One dog was killed in the fight, according to police.

Six dogs were turned over to the police by the owners and taken to a local animal shelter. Police then searched the home on Thursday to retrieve other animals from the residence.

In total, 23 animals were taken by police, including 21 dogs, a cat and a pig.

East Millinocket police charged 34-year-old Megan Mathis with animal cruelty. She had been staying at the house, police said, but was not the owner.